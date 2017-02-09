"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

Boater Safety Certification Course To Be Offered At Troop H Headquarters

Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer Troop H, St Joseph, announces a boater safety certification course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Troop H Headquarters, 3525 North Belt, St. Joseph, Missouri. There is no fee for the course; however, students are required to pre-register online as seating will be limited. For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
February 9th, 2017 | Category: Community News, Human Interest, Law Enforcement | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply