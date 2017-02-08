Word to the wise … spelling bee to be held at Pattonsburg
Winston Spelling Bee winners at their school contest are pictured, left to right, 3rd Place Marissa Uthe (5th grade); 2nd Place – Jordan Hoppenthaler (8th grade); and 1st Place – Braden Lee (6th grade).
This year’s Daviess County Spelling Bee will be hosted by Pattonsburg R-2 at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday, Feb. 8.) Two students from each grade per school are invited to the bee, along with an alternate. Spelling
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Related
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.