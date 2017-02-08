"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Weigand performs piano recital

Central Methodist University student Miranda Weigand, from Weatherby, graduate of Winston High School, will perform in a recital at CMU, which will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. in the Willie Mae Kountz Recital Hall on the Fayette campus. There is no admission charge.

The event will showcase piano students from the studios of Dr. Barb Berwin, professor of music, and Dr. Melissa Simons, assistant professor of music.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
February 8th, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply