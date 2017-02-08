Weigand performs piano recital

Central Methodist University student Miranda Weigand, from Weatherby, graduate of Winston High School, will perform in a recital at CMU, which will be held Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. in the Willie Mae Kountz Recital Hall on the Fayette campus. There is no admission charge.

The event will showcase piano students from the studios of Dr. Barb Berwin, professor of music, and Dr. Melissa Simons, assistant professor of music.

