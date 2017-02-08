Sen. McCaskill votes against DeVos

Citing the danger posed to Missouri’s small towns and rural communities, where public school resources are critical, Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Mo) voted against Betsy DeVos to be Secretary of Education, joining bipartisan opposition to the nominee.

“Ms. DeVos has focused on one goal when it comes to education—robbing public schools of resources in order to boost private schools,” said McCaskill, a graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia, Mo. “I

