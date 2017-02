Lady Bulldogs creep closer to the 20-win mark after double wins over King City

What worked for the Lady Bulldogs on Friday night, worked again on Tuesday.

Gallatin’s girls pressed and rebounded their way to a second straight victory over King City on Tuesday, downing the Lady Wildkats, 48-20, to raise their season record to 17-5.

Gallatin’s girls

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.