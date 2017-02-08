Graves helps focus on 21st Century infrastructure

Congressman Sam Graves (R-Mo) participated in the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s first hearing of the 115th Congress. The discussion explored challenges facing America’s infrastructure and a vision for building a 21st century transportation network.

Among those testifying at the hearing were CEOs from FedEx, Cargill, and BMW.

“This Committee, working alongside the Trump administration, has a tremendous opportunity to modernize and reinvent the way people and goods move throughout this

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.