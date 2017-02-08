"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Good Thinking: Be my Valentine

by Dr. Don Kuehle

“God made my heart a valentine; Inscribed it with His light divine.

He filled it with some lovely things: early songbirds in the Spring,

Snowflakes and wayside flowers, golden moments and golden hours.

He added yet sincerity, and hope and faith and charity;

Plus love and mirth and mischief, too,

And made my valentine for you!”   — Minnie Klemme

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14. We love

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
February 8th, 2017 | Category: Church News, Opinion | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply