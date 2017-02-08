Good Thinking: Be my Valentine

by Dr. Don Kuehle

“God made my heart a valentine; Inscribed it with His light divine.

He filled it with some lovely things: early songbirds in the Spring,

Snowflakes and wayside flowers, golden moments and golden hours.

He added yet sincerity, and hope and faith and charity;

Plus love and mirth and mischief, too,

And made my valentine for you!” — Minnie Klemme

Valentine’s Day is Feb. 14. We love

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.