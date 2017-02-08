"Like" us on Facebook

From the Bench: What it takes to provide foster care

by Judge R. Brent Elliott

This article will discuss requisites for becoming a foster care provider. Simply put, foster care is a form of substitute care, usually in a home licensed by a public agency, for children whose welfare requires they be removed from their own homes.

To become a foster care provider, applicants must participate in at least nine pre-service training sessions called STARS for a total of 27

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
February 8th, 2017

Leave a Reply