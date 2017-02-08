Farmers’ Electric sponsors 54th Annual Essay Contest

Sophomores and juniors from area high schools have the opportunity to win all-expense paid trips this summer. Members of the junior class will be competing to win one of two trips to Washington D.C. Three sophomores will win trips to the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience (C.Y.C.L.E.) in Jefferson City. Youth Tour will be held June 9-15, while the C.Y.C.L.E. program will be July 12-14.
The essay contest is
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.