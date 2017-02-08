Blast from the Past

Feb. 7, 2007

Seniors Samantha Mott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Bridges, and Colt Bohannon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Bohannon, were crowned queen and king following varsity basketball games Friday night for the traditional winter sports dance.

Gallatin’s Logan Corwin, who won all five contested matches in the 285-pound weight class, was named Outstanding Wrestler at the Albany Tournament on Saturday.

Ashley Owen took a pass from

