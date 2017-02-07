Edna May Wathen 1916-2017

Our mother, Edna May Wathen, joined our father and our brother in heaven on Feb. 5, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Lawson Baptist Church with the family receiving friends 1-hour prior. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon with visitation 1:30 to 2pm at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will be at Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont. Memorials
