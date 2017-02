Victor Shandrew d. Feb. 2, 2017

A formal service will be held at a later date for Victor Shandrew. Cremation was entrusted to Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Victor E. Shandrew, 72, Cameron, formerly of Gallatin, died on Feb. 2, at Quail Run Nursing Home, Cameron.

In the past, Victor worked as a farm hand.

He attended the First Christian Church in Gallatin.

Survivors include his sister, Paula Torrey, Edwardsville, Kan.

