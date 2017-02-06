Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

ABOUT US

Gary G. Harper d. Jan. 31, 2017 Billie Rae Diem 1940-2017 » Gathyl Hibbs 1933-2017 Funeral services for Gathyl Hibbs were held Feb. 3, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial with military rites followed in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. Memorial contributions may be made to Harrison County Hospice and/or the National Alzheimers Association, c/o Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, Mo., 64489. Gathyl Hibbs Jr., 83, Stanberry, died Jan. 31, 2017, at Pineview Manor, Stanberry. Please subscribe or log in to access full content. Related