Daniel Lawyer d. Feb. 3, 2017 Gathyl Hibbs 1933-2017 » Gary G. Harper d. Jan. 31, 2017 Graveside service for Gary Harper was held Feb. 4, 2017, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Breckenridge. Arrangements were by Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Gary Gene Harper, 63, Breckenridge, died Jan. 31, 2017. Survivors include sons, Cody Hayes, Cameron, Michael Hayes, Chillicothe, and Shawn Loveland, Liberty; daughters, Dawn Watkins, Jamesport, Michelle Garner, Lexington, Glenda Clancy, Henrietta, and Mary Roy, Cameron; two brothers; five sisters; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.