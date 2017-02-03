"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Zemilena M. Markham 1922-2017

Zemilena M. Markham, 94, of St. Joseph, (formerly of Pattonsburg) passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at Riverside Place, St. Joseph.

She was born Nov. 12, 1922 in Pattonsburg, the daughter of Martin David and Della Mae (Sweat) Shipers.

On Nov. 29, 1942 she married Jack L. Markham in Gallatin. He preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2002.

Zemilena worked as a sewing machine operator at the Pattonsburg Cap

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
February 3rd, 2017 | Category: Obituaries | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply