Zemilena M. Markham 1922-2017

Zemilena M. Markham, 94, of St. Joseph, (formerly of Pattonsburg) passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at Riverside Place, St. Joseph.

She was born Nov. 12, 1922 in Pattonsburg, the daughter of Martin David and Della Mae (Sweat) Shipers.

On Nov. 29, 1942 she married Jack L. Markham in Gallatin. He preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2002.

Zemilena worked as a sewing machine operator at the Pattonsburg Cap

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.