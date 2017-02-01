Winston second quarter honor roll announced

Winston Junior High and High School recently announced its second quarter honor roll.
A Honor Roll
Seniors: Gillian Heldenbrand, Monica Whitaker, Ashley Gadberry, Dalton Youtsey, Craig Lewis, Josie McFee, Riley Christensen; Juniors: Ashley Noel, Taylor Smith; Sophomores: Connor Christensen, Jacob Lewis, Shelby Mason, Emmett Riddle, Elijah Vaughn, Emily Perry, Steven Youtsey, Thomas Gadd, Brooke Heldenbrand, Ross Nelson, Merynda Schussler; Freshmen: Holly Caldwell, Gabriel Riddle; 8th Grade: Marshall Farrell, Mollie Meek,
