Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

James Samuel Miller 1954-2017 Darlene Dunlap 1936-2017 » Robert J. (Scheffer) Lounsbery 1931-2017 Our father Robert J. (Scheffer) Lounsbery joined our mother, Mary Margaret, and our brother, Mike, in heaven Jan. 29.┬áServices will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mary Immaculate Church in Gallatin, with Visitation at 10:30 a.m., Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and Mass at Noon with Father Bob Rost officiating.┬áMemorial contributions may be made to Northcare Hospice or Holy Angels Perpetual Adoration Chapel in Basehor Kan. c/o McWilliams Funeral Please subscribe or log in to access full content.