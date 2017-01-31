Robert J. (Scheffer) Lounsbery 1931-2017

Our father Robert J. (Scheffer) Lounsbery joined our mother, Mary Margaret, and our brother, Mike, in heaven Jan. 29. Services will be Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mary Immaculate Church in Gallatin, with Visitation at 10:30 a.m., Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and Mass at Noon with Father Bob Rost officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Northcare Hospice or Holy Angels Perpetual Adoration Chapel in Basehor Kan. c/o McWilliams Funeral
