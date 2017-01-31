Mary Louise Jameson 1948-2017

Funeral services for Mary Louise Jameson were held Jan. 30, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Mt Zion Cemetery or Second Harvest Food Bank, c/o the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, Mo., 64402.

Mary Louise Jameson, 68, McFall, died on Jan. 25, 2017.

She was born to Melbern and Verna (Stuart) Haislip on