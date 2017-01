James Samuel Miller 1954-2017

James Samuel “Sam” Miller, 62, of Pattonsburg, passed away Jan. 29, 2017 at his home in Pattonsburg.

He was born Nov. 18, 1954 in St. Joseph, the son of James Lester and Dorothy Ilene (Wren) Miller.

Sam served in the US Navy from 1974 to 1985 aboard the Carrier, USS America. Later he joined the Air National Guard in St. Joseph for 8 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the