Donald D. Carter, Sr. 1937-2017

Donald D. Carter, Sr. “Donnie”, 79, of Bethany, (formerly of Pattonsburg and Coffey) passed away Jan.29, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Mo.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1937 in Pattonsburg, the son of Dutch and Daisey Carter.

On April 14, 1962 he married Wanda Cole in Coffey. She survives of the home.

Donald served in the United States Navy and worked as a bulldozer operator for Everett