Darlene Dunlap 1936-2017

Funeral services for Darlene Dunlap were held Jan. 30, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, with burial at Winston cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

Darlene Dunlap, 80, died on Jan. 26, 2017, at LaVerna Village in Savannah.

Darlene was born on Nov. 18, 1936, in Altamont, to Carl McFee and Louese (Calhoon) McFee.

Darlene grew up on a farm outside of Winston

January 31st, 2017 | Category: Obituaries

