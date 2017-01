James H. Everly 1937-2017

James H. Everly, 79, of Pattonsburg, departed this life Jan. 24, 2017 in Bethany.

He was born March 20, 1937 near Jameson, the oldest of five children born unto John Maxwell Everly and Edra Caryl (Long) Everly. They preceded him in death.

Jim attended the Coffey R-1 School where he graduated in 1955. Jim played basketball during his high school years. Tall and skinny at the time, Jim was a