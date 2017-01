Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

Lady Bulldogs remain in the thick of GRC East Division race R-3 board renews superintendent contract » The Shepherd Calls: Prayer perspective by Dr. H. Wade Paris Most mornings I am the first one up at our house. With a cup of coffee in my hand, I sit in front of the fire (we have gas logs) and pray. I have devotional books and Bible selections I love to read. It is a precious time of prayer. I look forward to it and miss it when it doesn’t happen. As sweet as Please subscribe or log in to access full content.