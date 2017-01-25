"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Simmons’ last shot brings down the house on South Harrison

There are many ways to win a basketball game. And then there are those rare dramatic finishes that will be long remembered.

Gallatin junior Jett Simmons gave Friday night’s Courtwarming crowd more to remember than queens, kings and attending royalty.

With four seconds showing on the clock, Simmons threw the in-bounds pass to Morgan Corwin, who quickly gave the ball back to Simmons and set a screen that allowed Gallatin’s

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 25th, 2017 | Category: Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply