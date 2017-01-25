Simmons’ last shot brings down the house on South Harrison

There are many ways to win a basketball game. And then there are those rare dramatic finishes that will be long remembered.

Gallatin junior Jett Simmons gave Friday night’s Courtwarming crowd more to remember than queens, kings and attending royalty.

With four seconds showing on the clock, Simmons threw the in-bounds pass to Morgan Corwin, who quickly gave the ball back to Simmons and set a screen that allowed Gallatin’s