Sew a little spring at library’s Seed Swap Day

Local seed savers are invited to join the Master Gardeners Club for the first annual Seed Sharing Event at the Daviess County Library from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The last Saturday of January every year is celebrated as National Seed Swap Day. Local seed savers with good quality seed to share are invited to share seeds with other seed savers and local gardeners. Bring extra seed you have