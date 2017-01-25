Reflecting on the Governor’s State-of-the-State address

by State Sen. Dan Hegeman
Members of the legislature gathered in the House chamber to listen on as newly sworn-in Governor Eric Greitens gave his first State of the State address.
In his speech, the governor called for creating more jobs and growing an economy that will lead to higher incomes for all families in the Show-Me State. In addition, his legislative agenda includes tackling labor reform, tort reform and
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.