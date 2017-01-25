R-3 board renews superintendent contract

Daniel Street was offered a one year superintendent contract for salary of $62,500 for the 2017-18 school year during the meeting of the North Daviess R-3 School Board held Jan. 16.
During administrative reports, Superintendent Street reported that the district received a letter from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) stating that North Daviess is an accredited school.
Furnaces broke down in the office area and preschool classes
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.