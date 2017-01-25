R-3 board renews superintendent contract

Daniel Street was offered a one year superintendent contract for salary of $62,500 for the 2017-18 school year during the meeting of the North Daviess R-3 School Board held Jan. 16.

During administrative reports, Superintendent Street reported that the district received a letter from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) stating that North Daviess is an accredited school.

Furnaces broke down in the office area and preschool classes