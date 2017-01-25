Queen Cora Stout and King Morgan Corwin reign at GHS Courtwarming

Gallatin High School’s Winter Sports Coronation was held Friday night prior to the varsity basketball games with South Harrison. Student Council candidates Cora Stout and Morgan Corwin were selected Queen and King of festivities. The Courtwarming dance was held Saturday night.

Members of this year’s Courtwarming royalty were, left to right: Taylor Sloan, Keaton Collins, Jade Wayne, Jett Simmons, Kelli Lynch, Gaven Gray, Annie Nelson, King Morgan Corwin, Queen Cora