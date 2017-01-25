"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

Queen Cora Stout and King Morgan Corwin reign at GHS Courtwarming

 Gallatin High School’s Winter Sports Coronation was held Friday night prior to the varsity basketball games with South Harrison. Student Council candidates Cora Stout and Morgan Corwin were selected Queen and King of festivities. The Courtwarming dance was held Saturday night.

Members of this year’s Courtwarming royalty were, left to right: Taylor Sloan, Keaton Collins, Jade Wayne, Jett Simmons, Kelli Lynch, Gaven Gray, Annie Nelson, King Morgan Corwin, Queen Cora

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 25th, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply