Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

MU Extension offers free tax preparation service Benefit Jan. 14 to purchase headstone for Ryker Tucker » Police report vandalism, theft On Monday, Jan. 23, the Gallatin Police responded to a complaint regarding vandalism to several washing machines and dryers at the Mary Arlene Apartments at 503 South Main in Gallatin. Over the weekend someone had forced entry into the machines and took a substantial amount of change. Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to contact the Gallatin Police at 660-663-3580. Please subscribe or log in to access full content.