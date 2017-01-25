"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
 
  »

MU Extension offers free tax preparation service

University of Missouri Extension will provide free tax-preparation and e-filing assistance to eligible residents of northwest Missouri.

“If you are an individual or family of any age with low-income to moderate income, in need of help with filing your taxes, we will help at no cost to you,” said Dr. Meridith Berry, MU Extension family financial education specialist. “Tax returns can also be prepared for high school and college students.”

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 25th, 2017 | Category: Agriculture, Clubs & Organizations | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply