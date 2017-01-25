Our Best to You Each Week Since 1864

MU Extension offers free tax preparation service University of Missouri Extension will provide free tax-preparation and e-filing assistance to eligible residents of northwest Missouri. "If you are an individual or family of any age with low-income to moderate income, in need of help with filing your taxes, we will help at no cost to you," said Dr. Meridith Berry, MU Extension family financial education specialist. "Tax returns can also be prepared for high school and college students."