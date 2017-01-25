Jail meeting Jan. 27

The Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail Board will meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at Pattonsburg.

Old business will cover: approval for opening a new CD account at BTC; signatures at banks; bids for refrigerator and freezer; training.

On the new business agenda is: purchase of dishwasher; and Jail standards and training committee.

A closed session will be held to consider legal actions, causes of action or litigation involving