Horticulture well covered in northwest extension region

A few years ago, MU Extension regions were reorganized into seven regions. Our Northwest Extension Region gained four new counties. We now stretch from Marshall to Rock Port, and from St. Joseph to Princeton.

Sometime after that, we held meetings to discuss programmatic assignments with our stakeholders… i.e. what type of specialist should be assigned to each county? It was an interesting process, which resulted in some long term goals