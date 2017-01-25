HIT upset means rematch for Gallatin, South Harrison girls

Gallatin’s girls and boys are headed to opposite sides of their respective brackets following Monday night’s opening of the 23rd Hamilton Tournament.

The second-seeded Lady Bulldogs started slowly but gained a head of steam in the second half on their way to a 64-46 win over #7 Braymer. Braymer’s third-seeded boys used a height advantage to good effect in downing the #6 Bulldogs, 54-39.

In other first round action on