Electric charge to drop 23 cents

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an application filed by KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (KCP&L-GMO) to adjust the Demand Side Investment Mechanism (DSIM) charge on customer bills.

According to the application, a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month will see the charge drop by approximately $0.23 a month, effective Feb. 1, 2017.

KCP&L-GMO provides electric service to approximately 316,600 customers in the Missouri counties