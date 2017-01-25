"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Cost-share sign up starts Feb. 1

State cost-share sign up starts Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Soil & Water Conservation District Office located in the USDA Service Center Office, Gallatin. These funds are available July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

Applications will only be accepted during the month of February. All landowners or operators will need a current Landowner Authorization form, which establishes land ownership, filled out before, or at the time of applying.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 25th, 2017 | Category: Agriculture, Clubs & Organizations | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply