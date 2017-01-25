Cost-share sign up starts Feb. 1

State cost-share sign up starts Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Soil & Water Conservation District Office located in the USDA Service Center Office, Gallatin. These funds are available July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018.

Applications will only be accepted during the month of February. All landowners or operators will need a current Landowner Authorization form, which establishes land ownership, filled out before, or at the time of applying.