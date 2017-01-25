Come for a heart healthy lunch!

The Daviess County Health Department will be hosting its second annual Free Heart Healthy Lunch for Women’s Health from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on Feb. 3, 2017. There will be educational material available. All women from the community are invited to attend.

This event is held to increase awareness that one in three women die of heart disease and stroke each year. The Daviess County Health Department encourages you