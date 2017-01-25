"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Bulldogs travel to Trenton Saturday in search of GRC wrestling title

Caleb Boyd, 138 pounds

Wyatt Bird captured an individual title Saturday and Ross Critten and Graydee Rains each finished second to lead Bulldog efforts in the 16-team Brookfield Wrestling Tournament.

Bird, wrestling in the 145-pound weight class, won all four matches, including an 11-3, major decision, over Richmond’s Braden Ford in the title match. Bird raised his season match record to 26-6.

Critten won three straight matches in the 106-pound

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 25th, 2017 | Category: Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply