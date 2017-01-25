Bulldogs travel to Trenton Saturday in search of GRC wrestling title

Wyatt Bird captured an individual title Saturday and Ross Critten and Graydee Rains each finished second to lead Bulldog efforts in the 16-team Brookfield Wrestling Tournament.

Bird, wrestling in the 145-pound weight class, won all four matches, including an 11-3, major decision, over Richmond’s Braden Ford in the title match. Bird raised his season match record to 26-6.

Critten won three straight matches in the 106-pound