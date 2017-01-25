Blast from the Past

Jan. 31, 2007

The Gallatin Rotary Club has recognized Doyle Patton as the club’s 2007 Paul Harris Fellow. The award represents a substantial contribution to the humanitarian and educational programs of Rotary International.

Senior Logan Corwin won the biggest pressure-packed match of his wrestling career on Saturday, and by doing so carried Gallatin’s varsity squad to the first GRC championship in school history. Gallatin defeated GRC newcomer Polo, 141 to