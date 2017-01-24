"Like" us on Facebook

Willa L. Fowler 1945-2017

 

Willa L. Fowler, 71, of Gallatin passed away Jan. 21, 2017 at NorthCare Hospice House.  Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at McWilliams Funeral Home in Gallatin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Friends may call after 11 a.m. on Friday. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation.

 

January 24th, 2017 | Category: Obituaries

