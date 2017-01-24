Elizabeth Simpson d. Jan. 20, 2017

Funeral services for Elizabeth Simpson were held Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial was in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway.
Elizabeth Ann (McCollum) Simpson, 74, Ridgeway, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Northwest Medical Center, Albany.
Survivors in addition to her spouse, Gary, of the home, are: daughter, Pam (Garrett) Cox, Coffey; sons, Rus Simpson, Cainsville, and Randy (Ashley) Simpson, Ridgeway; sisters, Dixie (Roger) Weller, Bethany,
Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.