Elizabeth Simpson d. Jan. 20, 2017

Funeral services for Elizabeth Simpson were held Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial was in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Ridgeway.

Elizabeth Ann (McCollum) Simpson, 74, Ridgeway, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Northwest Medical Center, Albany.

Survivors in addition to her spouse, Gary, of the home, are: daughter, Pam (Garrett) Cox, Coffey; sons, Rus Simpson, Cainsville, and Randy (Ashley) Simpson, Ridgeway; sisters, Dixie (Roger) Weller, Bethany,