Donald Klingensmith 1923-2017

Celebration of Life for Donald Klingensmith was held Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment was at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the National Kidney Foundation.

Donald J. “Don” Klingensmith, 93, St. Joseph, died Jan. 19, 2017.

Don was born on Sept. 30, 1923, in Jamesport, to Jess and Opal (Rathburn) Klingensmith.

Donald served in the Navy during World War II