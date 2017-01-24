Daviess County Courthouse News

County Commission

James Lewis, road and bridge supervisor, discussed repairs around the county. Crews are cleaning out corrugated metal pipe on 302nd Street in Harrison Township.

Samuel Miller discussed a drainage issue on Highway 190 and Nickel Avenue. Tonya Lohman from MoDOT will be reviewing and will respond back to Mr. Miller.

Tonya Lohman from MoDOT discussed issues in Northwest Missouri and Bridge Replacement Off-System funding projects for the county.