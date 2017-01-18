"Like" us on Facebook

Weigand to perform in H.M.S. Pinafore Opera at CMU

Central Methodist University student Denise Weigand, from Weatherby and a graduate of Winston High School, will perform in the opera H.M.S. Pinafore, which will be presented from Thursday, Feb. 16 to Sunday, Feb. 19 at Central Methodist University in Fayette.

The CMU Opera Program’s production will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, plus a 4 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 19) matinee, in CMU’s Little Theatre. The cast and musicians are under the direction of Dr. Susan Quigley-Duggan, associate professor of music and head of Central’s opera program.

Weigand is a senior at CMU. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Physics degree.

January 18th, 2017 | Category: Community News, School News

