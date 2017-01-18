State Tech announces Dean’s List

State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate students who are eligible for the Dean’s List for the 2016 fall semester, including Colton Ellis of Jamesport.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
