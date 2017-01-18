Scrappy Quilters discusses program

The Scrappy Quilters Quilt Guild met on Jan. 3 at the KCP&L building in Trenton with President Carolyn Urton presiding.

Committee chairman sign-up and member lists were distributed and program suggestions were discussed. The group made a donation to KCP&L for use of the community room. The president’s challenge material was distributed with members to make a 12.5-inch quilt block.

Bylaws and guidelines were discussed with an amendment made to