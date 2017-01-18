"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

Pattonsburg school buys 60 computers

The Pattonsburg Board of Education agreed for the school to purchase 60 computers and pay over a three-year period.

Groundbreaking has started on the new building project and the new lighting project is completed. Herner Construction out of St. Joseph is doing the construction for the school and began work on Nov. 1. The building project will develop in three phases: new construction (additions to the building); renovation (building, mechanicals,

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 18th, 2017 | Category: School News | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply