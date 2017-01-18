Marilyn F. Morgan 1937-2017

Funeral services for Marilyn Morgan will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. The family will receive friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

Marilyn F. Morgan, 79, of Albany, formerly of Denver, Mo., died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born Dec. 11, 1937, in Harrison County, the daughter of Loren and Orabell (Sharp) Griffin.