Graves helps introduce proposal to penalize cities that protect illegal immigrants

Congressman Sam Graves helped introduce a bill targeting cities that knowingly harbor illegal immigrants and protect them from being deported. The Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act would block grant funding from any locality that ignores federal law and withholds information on illegal immigrants from the office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“I am proud to introduce a bill in the House of Representatives that will help strengthen illegal immigration