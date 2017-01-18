GHS girls win big, boys fall in OT to Maysville

There could be no bigger contrast Tuesday night in how Gallatin’s girls started their game against Maysville and how the GHS boys stumbled out of the gate in theirs against the Wolverines.

The Lady Bulldogs scored 31 first quarter points, including a 26-point streak to begin the game, and pasted the Lady Wolverines, 56-10, to move to 12-3 on the season and 3-1 in Grand River Conference Eastern Division play.