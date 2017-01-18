"Like" us on Facebook

New Business Messages:

View this week's AD ZONE

Upcoming Events

GHS sports, civic groups, events, reminders and more.
View Full Page Calendar

Gallatin R-5 Schools

View school's official website

Choose your news

Community Links

Check out various websites
for the Gallatin community.
Click Here

Get a map of Gallatin

Printer friendly descriptions:
City Map / City Profile
«  
  »

GHS girls win big, boys fall in OT to Maysville

There could be no bigger contrast Tuesday night in how Gallatin’s girls started their game against Maysville and how the GHS boys stumbled out of the gate in theirs against the Wolverines.

The Lady Bulldogs scored 31 first quarter points, including a 26-point streak to begin the game, and pasted the Lady Wolverines, 56-10, to move to 12-3 on the season and 3-1 in Grand River Conference Eastern Division play.

Please subscribe or log in to access full content.
January 18th, 2017 | Category: Sports & Recreation | Print This Story Print This Story

Leave a Reply