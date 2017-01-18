GHS girls use second quarter sprint to seal 59-31 consolation win

Richmond’s Lady Spartans were nothing short of shell-shocked when they walked back onto the floor to start second quarter play in Friday night’s Lawson Tournament consolation championship.

Richmond nailed a pair of free throws with 35 seconds left in the opening quarter to take a 14-13 lead, but then watched Gallatin score 22 unanswered points to break open a seesaw game. The Lady Bulldogs went on to win pulling away,